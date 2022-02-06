 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bryan woman appointed to state real estate committee
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Darlene Fairchild of Bryan to the Texas Real Estate Broker Lawyer Committee.

The committee is an advisory body to the Texas Real Estate Commissions and drafts and revises real estate contract forms and provides safeguards for the real estate industry.

Fairchild is an agency underwriter for University Title Co. with more than 30 years of experience in the title industry. She is a lifetime member of the Texas Land Title Association and a member of the Texas Land Title Association Regulatory Committee.

Her term will expire Aug. 31, 2027.

