Bryan resident recognized as champion for figure skating

A Bryan resident was featured in a recent issue of SKATING magazine, a publication of U.S. Figure Skating.

Becky Jobling is a longtime member of the Brazos Valley Figure Skating Club. She was featured in the April issue as one of U.S. Figure Skating’s top 100 contributors. As part of its centennial celebration, the organization is honoring 100 members who have helped grow the sport of figure skating in their communities.

Jobling isn’t a skater but holds a lifelong interest as a parent of a skater and volunteer. She was instrumental in growing the skating community in College Station from the start when an ice rink opened in the city in 2005. She helped found the Brazos Valley Figure Skating Club and continues to find ways to support skaters in the area.