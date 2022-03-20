 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bryan native serving aboard USS Carl Vinson

Bryan native Roberto Munoz is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson.

Munoz joined the Navy two years ago, and serves as a machinist’s mate.

The 2018 Bryan High School graduate is one of more than 5,000 sailors serving about the USS Carl Vinson, which carries more than 70 attack fighter jets, helicopters and other aircraft, all of which take off from and land aboard the carrier at sea.

The Carl Vinson and its crew recently returned to San Diego following an eight-month deployment.

During the USS Carl Vinson’s most recent deployment the ship was underway for 262 days, conducting dual carrier operations and multinational exercises, including maritime security operations and integrated training between surface and air units.

Roberto Munoz

Munoz
