Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson speaks at Bryan Rotary Club

Nelson said that the city is growing, noting that there is a boom in single-family residential permits. He added that there is growth in larger homes, not only starter homes.

Work on the city’s midtown park is going well, Nelson told attendees, noting that the lake is being deepened and widened. He said that in the future he wants there to be panels outlining the history of the park and the work that had to be done to improve it, especially given that there had once been an arsenic spill that impacted the area several decades ago.