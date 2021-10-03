Bryan High grad makes Houston Texans Cheerleader squad

A Bryan High School graduate is cheering for the Houston Texans this season as a member of the team’s cheerleading squad.

Jackie Romero, 24, was a four-year cheerleader at Bryan High School. She was a member of the Blinn Buccaneers Dance Team before transferring to The University of Texas at San Antonio, where she served as captain of the Pom Squad while majoring in kinesiology and minoring in dance.

She went through four rounds of auditions with the Houston Texans Cheerleaders, as well as an interview process and a round of fan voting before being named to the 30-member squad.

Romero said she is looking forward to the season and serving in volunteer roles across the Houston area while representing Bryan-College Station with pride.