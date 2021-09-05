Bridge scores for Sept. 5

The Aug. 11 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Kathy Dickson and Pam Geishauser, 2. Nancy Beard and Lynda Shepard.
The Aug. 13 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Beth Coker and Carlos Pace, 2. Richard Duble and R.J. Englert; E/W — 1. Gloria Blazer and Marvin Harris, 2. Rose Van Meter and Shirley Watts.
The Aug. 16 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Richard Duble and James Evans, 2. Lunette Stacy and Rose Van Meter; E/W — 1. Ruthann Fisher and Beth Stuart, 2. Beth Coker and Sandie Murphy.
The Aug. 20 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Richard Duble and Nick Pace, 2. Sandie Murphy and Diane Rektorik.
The Aug. 23 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Richard Duble and Nick Pace, 2. Bonnie Keough and Marvin Harris; E/W — 1. Sandie Murphy and Sue Lee, 2. Maxine Nobbman and Zo Granberry.
The Aug. 25 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. David Payne and David Rozzell, 2. Fred Mueller and Nick Pace.
The Aug. 27 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Bonnie Keough and Fred Mueller, 2. Kathy Baldwin and Sue Lee; E/W — 1. Sandie Murphy and Diane Rektorik, 2. R.J. Englert and David Rozzell.
The Aug. 30 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Richard Duble and R.J. Englert, 2. Joe Nance and Rose Van Meter; E/W — 1. Jane Murphy and Josephine Williamson, 2. Fred Mueller and Sandie Murphy; Doreene Boubel and Shirley Duble.
Duplicate bridge games are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club in College Station.