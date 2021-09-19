Bridge scores for Sept. 19

The Sept. 1 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Zo Granberry and Joy Pruett, 2. Joe Nance and David Payne.

The Sept. 3 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. R.J. Englert and David Rozzell, 2. Fred Mueller and Marvin Harris; E/W — 1. Patsy Boedeker and Jane Murphy, 2. Billie Elmendorf and Pam Geishauser.

The Sept. 6 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Nick Pace and Joy Pruett, 2. Bonnie Keough and Marvin Harris; E/W — 1. Sandie Murphy and Jane Turner, 2. Phil Granberry and Clark King.

The Sept. 8 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Beth Coker and Nick Pace, 2. Joy Pruett and Marvin Harris.