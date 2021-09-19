Bridge scores for Sept. 19

The Sept. 1 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Zo Granberry and Joy Pruett, 2. Joe Nance and David Payne.
The Sept. 3 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. R.J. Englert and David Rozzell, 2. Fred Mueller and Marvin Harris; E/W — 1. Patsy Boedeker and Jane Murphy, 2. Billie Elmendorf and Pam Geishauser.
The Sept. 6 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Nick Pace and Joy Pruett, 2. Bonnie Keough and Marvin Harris; E/W — 1. Sandie Murphy and Jane Turner, 2. Phil Granberry and Clark King.
The Sept. 8 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Beth Coker and Nick Pace, 2. Joy Pruett and Marvin Harris.
The Sept. 10 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Marvin Harris and Jane Turner, 2. Rose Van Meter and Shirley Watts; E/W — 1. Maxine Nobbman and Josephine Williamson, 2. Ellen Tessin and Peggy Hayes.
The Sept. 13 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Joe Nance and Fred Mueller, 2. Kathy Dickson and Rose Van Meter; E/W — 1. Nick Pace and Joy Pruett, 2. Doreene Boubel and Maxine Nobbman.
Duplicate bridge games are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club in College Station.