Bridge scores for Oct. 31
Bridge scores for Oct. 31

The Oct. 20 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Marvin Harris and Fred Mueller, 2. Nancy Beard and Bonnie Keough.

The Oct. 22 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Richard Duble and Jim Evans, 2. Doreene Boubel and Zo Granberry; E/W — 1. Joe Nance and Maxine Nobbman, 2. Kathy Baldwin and Sue Lee.

The Oct. 25 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Shirley Watts and Josephine Williamson, 2. Richard Duble and Nick Pace; E/W — 1. Sue Lee and Sandie Murphy, 2. Patsy Boedeker and Jane Murphy.

Duplicate bridge games are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club in College Station.

