Bridge scores for Oct. 3

The Sept. 15 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Joe Nance and Rose Van Meter, 2. Marvin Harris and Fred Mueller.

The Sept. 17 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Richard Duble and Nick Pace, 2. Beth Coker and Kelley Riddle; E/W — 1. Kathy Baldwin and Shirley Watts, 2. Ann Fleischer and Zo Granberry.

The Sept. 20 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Doreene Boubel and Shirley Duble, 2. Lunette Stacy and Rose Van Meter; E/W — 1. Beth Coker and Sandie Murphy, 2. Kathy Baldwin and Sue Lee.

The Sept. 22 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Shirley Duble and Josephine Williamson, 2. Fred Mueller and Nick Pace.