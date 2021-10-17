Bridge scores for Oct. 17

The Sept. 29 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Beth Coker and Jane Turner, 2. Joy Pruett and Marvin Harris.

The Oct. 1 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Joe Nance and Billie Watkins, 2. Richard Duble and Shirley Duble; E/W — 1. Billie Elmendorf and Ann Fleischer, 2. Joy Pruett and Lunette Stacy.

The Oct. 4 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. R.J. Englert and Fred Mueller, 2. Richard Duble and Jim Evans; E/W — 1. Joe Nance and Maxine Nobbman, 2. Norma Reed and Beth Stuart.

The Oct. 6 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Joe Nance and David Rozzell, 2. Fred Mueller and Jane Turner.