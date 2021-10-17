Bridge scores for Oct. 17

The Sept. 29 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Beth Coker and Jane Turner, 2. Joy Pruett and Marvin Harris.
The Oct. 1 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Joe Nance and Billie Watkins, 2. Richard Duble and Shirley Duble; E/W — 1. Billie Elmendorf and Ann Fleischer, 2. Joy Pruett and Lunette Stacy.
The Oct. 4 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. R.J. Englert and Fred Mueller, 2. Richard Duble and Jim Evans; E/W — 1. Joe Nance and Maxine Nobbman, 2. Norma Reed and Beth Stuart.
The Oct. 6 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Joe Nance and David Rozzell, 2. Fred Mueller and Jane Turner.
The Oct. 8 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Richard Duble and Jim Evans, 2. Joe Nance and Rose Van Meter; E/W — 1. Sandie Murphy and Dianne Rektorik, 2. Karen Bachman and Marvin Harris.
The Oct. 11 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Fred Mueller and Joe Nance, 2. Richard Duble and R.J. Englert; E/W — 1. Susan Theiss and Billie Watkins, 2. Gloria Bazer and Lunette Stacy.
Duplicate bridge games are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club in College Station.