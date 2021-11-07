Bridge scores for Nov. 7

The Oct. 27 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Beth Coker and Jane Turner, 2. R.J. Englert and David Rozzell.

The Oct. 29 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Nancy Beard and Billie Elmendorf, 2. Richard Duble and R.J. Englert; E/W — 1. Joe Nance and Pam Geishauser, 2. Beth Coker and Nick Pace.

The Nov. 1 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Bonnie Keough and Marvin Harris, 2. Susan Theiss and Billie Watkins; E/W — 1. Zo Granberry and Sue Lee, 2. Nick Pace and Joy Pruett.

Duplicate bridge games are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club in College Station.