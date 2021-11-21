Bridge scores for Nov. 21

The Nov. 10 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. R.J. Englert and Rose Van Meter, 2. Richard Duble and Fred Mueller.

The Nov. 12 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Beth Coker and Nick Pace, 2. Richard Duble and R.J. Englert; E/W — 1. Lynda Shepard and Zo Granberry, 2. Kathy Baldwin and Sue Lee.

The Nov. 15 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Richard Duble and Jim Evans; 2. Patsy Boedeker and Kim Kane; E/W — 1. Nick Pace and Jane Turner, 2. Beth Coker and Sandie Murphy.

Duplicate bridge games are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club in College Station.