Bridge scores for March 13

The Feb. 23 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Josephine Williamson and Shirley Duble, 2. Gloria Bazer and Lunette Stacy.

The Feb. 25 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. David Rozzell and Rose Van Meter; 2. Bonnie Keough and Fred Mueller; E/W — 1. Beth Coker and Jane Turner, 2. Kathy Baldwin and Sue Lee.

The Feb. 28 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. R.J. Englert and Fred Mueller; 2. Susan Theiss and Billie Watkins; E/W — 1. Sandie Murphy and Sue Lee, 2. Bonnie Keough and Marvin Harris.

The March 2 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Gloria Bazer and Marvin Harris, 2. Fred Mueller and Jane Turner.

The March 4 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. David Rozzell and Rose Van Meter; 2. R.J. Englert and Jane Turner; E/W — 1. Fred Mueller and Marvin Harris, 2. Zo Granberry and David Payne.

The March 7 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Richard Duble and Jim Evans; 2. Susan Theiss and Billie Watkins; E/W — 1. Joe Nance and Maxine Nobbman, 2. Bonnie Keough and Marvin Harris.

Duplicate bridge games are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club in College Station.