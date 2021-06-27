 Skip to main content
Bridge scores for June 27
Bridge scores for June 27

The May 21 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Jane Murphy and Rose Van Meter, 2. R.J. Englert and Joe Nance; E/W — 1. Marvin Harris and Jane Turner, 2. Kathy Baldwin and Shirley Watts.

The May 24 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Beth Coker and Jane Turner, 2. Joe Nance and Rose Van Meter; E/W — 1. Sue Lee and Sandie Murphy, 2. Nancy Beard and Stephen Worlow.

The May 28 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Nancy Beard and Lynda Shepard, 2. Richard Duble and Jim Evans; E/W — 1. Shirley Duble and Pam Geishauser, 2. Joe Nance and Maxine Nobbman.

The May 31 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Jane Murphy and Rose Van Meter, 2. Nancy Beard and Ellen Tessin; E/W — 1. Bonnie Keough and Marvin Harris, 2. Fred Mueller and Sandie Murphy.

The June 4 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Kathy Baldwin and Phyllis Maness, 2. Richard Duble and Shirley Duble; E/W — 1. R.J. Englert and Fred Mueller, 2. Ruthann Fisher and Beth Stuart.

Duplicate bridge games are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club in College Station.

