Bridge scores for July 4
The June 7 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — R.J. Englert and Fred Mueller, 2. Marion Collins and Richard Duble; E/W — Shirley Duble and Clark King, 2. Joe Nance and Maxine Nobbman.

The June 11 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — Kathy Baldwin and Sue Lee, 2. Richard Duble and R.J. Englert; E/W — Doreene Boubel and Shirley Duble, 2. Zo Granberry and Lynda Shepard.

The June 14 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Marvin Harris and Jane Turner, 2. Bonnie Keough and Shirley Watts.

The June 18 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — Bonnie Keough and Fred Mueller, 2. Richard Duble and Marvin Harris; E/W — Sandie Murphy and Diane Rektorik, 2. Ruthann Fisher and Beth Stuart.

The June 21 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — Susan Theiss and Billie Watkins, 2. R.J. Englert and Sue Lee; E/W — Beth Coker and Jane Turner, 2. Phil Granberry and Zo Granberry.

Duplicate bridge games are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club in College Station.

