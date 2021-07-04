Bridge scores for July 4

The June 7 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — R.J. Englert and Fred Mueller, 2. Marion Collins and Richard Duble; E/W — Shirley Duble and Clark King, 2. Joe Nance and Maxine Nobbman.
The June 11 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — Kathy Baldwin and Sue Lee, 2. Richard Duble and R.J. Englert; E/W — Doreene Boubel and Shirley Duble, 2. Zo Granberry and Lynda Shepard.
The June 14 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Marvin Harris and Jane Turner, 2. Bonnie Keough and Shirley Watts.
The June 18 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — Bonnie Keough and Fred Mueller, 2. Richard Duble and Marvin Harris; E/W — Sandie Murphy and Diane Rektorik, 2. Ruthann Fisher and Beth Stuart.
The June 21 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — Susan Theiss and Billie Watkins, 2. R.J. Englert and Sue Lee; E/W — Beth Coker and Jane Turner, 2. Phil Granberry and Zo Granberry.