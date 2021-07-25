Bridge scores for July 25

The July 14 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. R.J. Englert and Rose Van Meter, 2. Nancy Beard and Lynda Shepard.
The July 16 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Phyliss Maness and Beth Coker, 2. Jim Evans and Nick Pace.
The July 19 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Richard Duble and Marvin Harris, 2. Patsy Boedeker and Billie Elmendorf; E/W — 1. Lunette Stacy and Rose Van Meter, 2. Maxine Nobbman and Shirley Watts.
Duplicate bridge games are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club in College Station.