Bridge scores for July 25
Bridge scores for July 25

The July 14 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. R.J. Englert and Rose Van Meter, 2. Nancy Beard and Lynda Shepard.

The July 16 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Phyliss Maness and Beth Coker, 2. Jim Evans and Nick Pace.

The July 19 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Richard Duble and Marvin Harris, 2. Patsy Boedeker and Billie Elmendorf; E/W — 1. Lunette Stacy and Rose Van Meter, 2. Maxine Nobbman and Shirley Watts.

Duplicate bridge games are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club in College Station.

