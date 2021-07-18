Bridge scores for July 18

The July 7 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Joy Pruett and Lunette Stacy, 2. Richard Duble and Shirley Duble.
The July 9 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Richard Duble and James Evans, 2. Billie Elmendorf and Ann Fleischer.
The July 12 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Fred Mueller and Joe Nance, 2. Richard Duble and R.J. Englert; E/W — 1. Nick Pace and Joey Pruett; Ambrose Doubel and Doreene Boubel, 2. Gloria Bazer and Lunette Stacy.
Duplicate bridge games are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club in College Station.