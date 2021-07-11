Bridge scores for July 11

The June 23 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Joy Pruett and Marvin Harris, 2. Fred Mueller and Carlos Pace.
The June 30 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Beth Coker and Jane Turner, 2. Richard Duble and Joe Nance.
The June 25 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Richard Duble and Carlos Pace, 2. Nancy Beard and Jane Murphy; E/W — 1. Gloria Bazer and Lunette Stacy, 2. Zo Granberry and Shirley Watts.
The June 28 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Richard Duble and Carlos Pace, 2. Pat Baker and Joe Nance; E/W — 1. Ann Fleischer and Lynda Shepard, 2. Lila Palmer and Shirley Watts.
The July 2 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Richard Duble and Shirley Duble, 2. Zo Granberry and Rose Van Meter; E/W — 1. Marvin Harris and Fred Mueller, 2. Lila Palmer and Shirley Watts.
The July 5 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Richard Duble and James Evans, 2. Marvin Harris and Fred Mueller; E/W — 1. Joe Nance and Maxine Nobbman, 2. Kathy Baldwin and Shirley Watts.
Duplicate bridge games are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club in College Station.