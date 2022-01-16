 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bridge scores for Jan. 16
bridge scores

Bridge scores for Jan. 16

The Dec. 27 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Susan Theiss and Billie Watkins, 2. Richard Duble and Nick Pace.

The Dec. 29 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Ann Fleischer and Zo Granberry; 2. Nick Pace and Joy Pruett.

The Jan. 3 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Richard Duble and Beth Coker; 2. Kathy Baldwin and Shirley Watts; E/W — 1. R.J. Englert and David Payne, 2. Nick Pace and Joy Pruett.

The Jan. 5 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. R.J. Englert and David Rozzell; 2. Marion Collins and Joe Nance.

The Jan. 7 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. David Rozzell and Rose Van Meter; 2. Richard Duble and Marvin Harris; E/W — 1. Zo Granberry and Lynda Shepard, 2. Sandie Murphy and Diane Rektorik.

The Jan. 10 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Richard Duble and R.J. Englert; 2. Beth Coker and Julie Tidwell; E/W — 1. Joe Nance and Shirley Watts, 2. Cindy DuBois and Sandie Murphy.

Duplicate bridge games are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club in College Station.

