Bridge scores for Feb. 6

The Jan. 19 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. R.J. Englert and David Rozzell, 2. Nick Pace and Joy Pruett.

The Jan. 21 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. R.J. Englert and David Rozzell; 2. Joe Nance and Susan Theiss; E/W — 1. Lynda Shepard and Josephine Williamson, 2. Bonnie Keough and Marvin Harris.

The Jan. 24 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. R.J. Englert and Joe Nance; 2. Richard Duble and Nick Pace.

The Jan. 26 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Clark King and Rona Simmons, 2. Marion Collins and Joe Nance.

The Jan. 28 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Richard Duble and Jim Evans; 2. R.J. Englert and Marvin Harris; E/W — 1. Sandie Murphy and Diane Rektorik, 2. Joe Nance and Maxine Nobbman.

The Jan. 31 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Nancy Beard and Doreene Boubel; 2. Bonnie Keough and Marvin Harris; E/W — 1. Jim Bryant and Beth Stuart, 2. Kathy Dickson and P. Geishauser.

Duplicate bridge games are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club in College Station.