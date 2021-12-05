Bridge scores for Dec. 5

The Nov. 17 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. R.J. Englert and Rose Van Meter, 2. Joe Nance and Maxine Nobbman.

The Nov. 19 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Richard Duble and Nick Pace, 2. Kathy Baldwin and Shirley Watts; Jane Murphy and Rose Van Meter; E/W — 1. Sandie Murphy and Diane Rektorik, 2. Kathy Dickson and Pam Geishauser.

The Nov. 22 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Richard Duble and Nick Pace; 2. Shirley Watts and Josephine Williamson; E/W — 1. Sue Lee and Sandie Murphy, 2. Ann Fleischer and Lynda Shephard.

The Nov. 24 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Pam Geishauser and Nick Pace, 2. Richard Duble and Marion Collins.