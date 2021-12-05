Bridge scores for Dec. 5

The Nov. 17 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. R.J. Englert and Rose Van Meter, 2. Joe Nance and Maxine Nobbman.
The Nov. 19 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Richard Duble and Nick Pace, 2. Kathy Baldwin and Shirley Watts; Jane Murphy and Rose Van Meter; E/W — 1. Sandie Murphy and Diane Rektorik, 2. Kathy Dickson and Pam Geishauser.
The Nov. 22 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Richard Duble and Nick Pace; 2. Shirley Watts and Josephine Williamson; E/W — 1. Sue Lee and Sandie Murphy, 2. Ann Fleischer and Lynda Shephard.
The Nov. 24 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Pam Geishauser and Nick Pace, 2. Richard Duble and Marion Collins.
The Nov. 26 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Richard Duble and Marvin Harris, 2. Patsy Boedeker and Kim Kane.
The Nov. 29 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Nancy Beard and Doreene Boubel; 2. Gloria Bazer and Joy Pruett; E/W — 1. Marvin Harris and Bonnie Keough, 2. Kathy Dickson and Pam Geishauser.
Duplicate bridge games are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club in College Station.