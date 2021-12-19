Bridge scores for Dec. 19

The Nov. 26 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Richard Duble and Marvin Harris, 2. Patsy Boedeker and Kim Kane.
The Nov. 29 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Nancy Beard and Doreene Boubel; 2. Gloria Bazer and Joy Pruett; E/W — 1. Marvin Harris and Bonnie Keough, 2. Kathy Dickson and Pam Geishauser.
The Dec. 6 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Bonnie Keough and Marvin Harris; 2. Richard Duble and Jim Evans; E/W — 1. Shirley Duble and Pam Geishauser, 2. Nick Pace and Joy Pruett.
The Dec. 8 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Richard Duble and Fred Mueller, 2. Beth Coker and Nick Pace.
The Dec. 10 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Richard Duble and R.J. Englert; 2. Bonnie Keough and Fred Mueller; E/W — 1. Sandie Murphy and Diane Rektorik, 2. Maxine Nobbman and Josephine Williamson.
The Dec. 13 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. David Rozzell and Rose Van Meter; 2. Bonnie Keough and Shirley Watts; E/W — 1. Marvin Harris and Jane Turner, 2. Gloria Bazer and Lunette Stacy.
The Dec. 15 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Richard Duble and Marvin Harris, 2. R.J. Englert and Rose Van Meter.
Duplicate bridge games are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club in College Station.