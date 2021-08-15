 Skip to main content
Bridge scores for Aug. 15
The Aug. 4 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Beth Coker and Nick Pace, 2. Joy Pruett and Lunette Stacy.

The Aug. 6 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. R.J. Englert and Jane Turner, 2. Richard Duble and Shirley Duble; E/W — 1. Nick Pace and Susan Theiss, 2. Ruthann Fisher and Beth Stuart.

The Aug. 9 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Richard Duble and R.J. Englert, 2. Fred Mueller and Joe Nance; E/W — 1. Marvin Harris and Jane Turner, 2. Kathy Baldwin and Sandie Murphy.

Duplicate bridge games are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club in College Station.

