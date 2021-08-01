 Skip to main content
Bridge scores for Aug. 1
The July 21 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Gloria Bazer and Richard Duble, 2. Lila Palmer and Shirley Watts.

The July 23 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Richard Duble and Jim Evans, 2. Bonnie Keough and Fred Mueller; E/W — 1. Ruthann Fisher and Beth Stuart, 2. Shirley Duble and Pam Geishauser.

The July 26 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Bonnie Keough and Marvin Harris, 2. Richard Duble and Nick Pace; E/W — 1. Patsy Boedeker and Jane Murphy, 2. Joe Nance and Rose Van Meter.

Duplicate bridge games are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club in College Station.

