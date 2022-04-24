 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
bridge scores

Bridge scores for April 24

  • 0

The April 13 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Joe Nance and David Rozzell, 2. Richard Duble and Fred Mueller.

The April 15 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Richard Duble and Nick Pace; 2. Joe Nance and Susan Theiss; E/W — 1. Marvin Harris and Jane Turner, 2. Ann Fleischer and Zo Granberry.

The April 18 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Susan Theiss and Billie Watkins; 2. Richard Duble and Jim Evans; E/W — 1. Maxine Nobbman and Josephine Williamson, 2. R.J. Englert and Fred Mueller.

Duplicate bridge games are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club in College Station.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert