Bridge scores for April 24

The April 13 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Joe Nance and David Rozzell, 2. Richard Duble and Fred Mueller.
The April 15 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Richard Duble and Nick Pace; 2. Joe Nance and Susan Theiss; E/W — 1. Marvin Harris and Jane Turner, 2. Ann Fleischer and Zo Granberry.
The April 18 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Susan Theiss and Billie Watkins; 2. Richard Duble and Jim Evans; E/W — 1. Maxine Nobbman and Josephine Williamson, 2. R.J. Englert and Fred Mueller.
Duplicate bridge games are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club in College Station.