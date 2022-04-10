Bridge scores for April 10

The March 14 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Joe Nance and Fred Mueller; 2. Kathy Dickson and Rose Van Meter; E/W — 1. Patsy Boedeker and Billie Elmendorf, 2. Marvin Harris and Jane Turner.

The March 16 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Cindy Dubois and Rose Van Meter, 2. Richard Duble and Joe Nance.

The March 18 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Richard Duble and Carlos Pace; 2. R.J. Englert and Joe Nance; E/W — 1. Bonnie Keough and Fred Mueller, 2. Sandie Murphy and Diane Rektorik.

The March 21 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. R.J. Englert and Fred Mueller; 2. Richard Duble and Jim Evans; E/W — 1. Beth Coker and Sandie Murphy, 2. Bill Brady and David Rozzell.

The March 23 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Richard Duble and Josephine Williamson, 2. R.J. Englert and Rose Van Meter.

The March 25 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Richard Duble and Jim Evans; 2. R.J. Englert and Marvin Harris; E/W — 1. Beth Coker and Jane Turner, 2. David Payne and Shirley Watts.

The March 28 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Joe Nance and Rose Van Meter; 2. Susan Theiss and Billie Watkins; E/W — 1. Patsy Boedeker and Jane Murphy, 2. Ann Fleischer and Lynda Shepard.

The March 30 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Bonnie Keough and Marvin Harris, 2. Bill Brady and Rose Van Meter.

The April 1 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Joe Nance and Billie Watkins; 2. Richard Duble and Shirley Duble; E/W — 1. Patsy Boedeker and Jane Murphy, 2. Zo Granberry and Lynda Shepard.

The April 4 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Bill Brady and David Rozzell; 2. Richard Duble and Jim Evans; E/W — 1. David Payne and Beth Stuart, 2. Sandie Murphy and Jane Turner.

Duplicate bridge games are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club in College Station.