Brazos Valley TROUPE returns with 'Broadway Cafe'

The sounds of music are coming alive in New York as pandemic-shuttered theaters start to reopen for live audiences.
Those sounds are alive here in Bryan-College Station, too, as Brazos Valley TROUPE presents “Broadway Café” this weekend, performances of song and delicious desserts.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at TROUPE’s 29th Street Studio in Bryan’s Town & Country Center at 3705 E. 29th St.
Tickets are $25 for general admission for ages 13 and older. The price includes table snacks, dessert and beverage service, as well as a take-home treat compliments of Brazos Valley TROUPE and Peace, Love & Cakes.
Because TROUPE practices social distancing, seating is limited and reservations are recommended. They can be made by emailing bvttix@yahoo.com, saying how many seats are needed for which performance. Although masks are not required, the TROUPE wait staff all wear masks.
Broadway Café is modeled on New York City’s Ellen’s Stardust Diner and Don’t Tell Mama’s Cabaret, which cater to the Broadway crowd. Patrons will be greeted at the door and shown to their table. Waiters and waitresses will serve food and beverages. The wait staff also are part of the performance, joining with TROUPE’s Glee Club and Oxymorons clean improv group to present some Broadway favorites. In addition, the Oxymorons will present a pre-show performance 15 minutes before showtime.
Scheduled performers from the Glee Club include Jeannie Goodman, Jessica Goodman, Kayla Marshall, Ray Paul Marshall, Summer Marshall, Evelyn Schmeichel, Abi Stubblefield, Raelen Villegas and TROUPE’s popular managing/artistic director M.A. Sterling.
Oxymoron performers will include Brett Bowling, Josh Bowling, Nick Burrescia, Brandt Brackin, Eli Johnson, Erin Lewis, Micaela Matter, Micah Mitchell, Mack Moats, Frank Patranella, Katie Rike, Jacob Smith, Alicia York, Grace Young and Phin Young.
Technical design is by Calista Moats and Frank Patranella, who join with Crystal England for scenic and ambiance design. Sterling directs the production.