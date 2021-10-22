Brazos Valley TROUPE returns with 'Broadway Cafe'

The sounds of music are coming alive in New York as pandemic-shuttered theaters start to reopen for live audiences.

Those sounds are alive here in Bryan-College Station, too, as Brazos Valley TROUPE presents “Broadway Café” this weekend, performances of song and delicious desserts.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at TROUPE’s 29th Street Studio in Bryan’s Town & Country Center at 3705 E. 29th St.

Tickets are $25 for general admission for ages 13 and older. The price includes table snacks, dessert and beverage service, as well as a take-home treat compliments of Brazos Valley TROUPE and Peace, Love & Cakes.

Because TROUPE practices social distancing, seating is limited and reservations are recommended. They can be made by emailing bvttix@yahoo.com, saying how many seats are needed for which performance. Although masks are not required, the TROUPE wait staff all wear masks.