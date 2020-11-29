 Skip to main content
Brazos Valley Gives raises nearly $795K for nonprofit organizations
Brazos Valley Gives raises nearly $795K for nonprofit organizations

Our Neighbors: BV Gives donates

Members of the Brazos Valley Gives committee, from left, Fallon Appleton, Julie Porter, Molly Watson and Patricia Gerling celebrated the success of Brazos Valley Giving Day last week with an event on Tuesday in Veterans Park. More than $98,500 in prizes and grants were awarded to nonprofit organizations that participated in the Oct. 27 event, in which community members were encouraged to make donations.

The event raised $794,573, with more than 3,661 donations to 136 organizations. In addition to financial support, more than 300 people pledged volunteer hours. To learn more about the event, visit brazosvalleygives.org.

