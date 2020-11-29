 Skip to main content
Brazos County Expo to host BVSO Premiere Market
Brazos County Expo to host BVSO Premiere Market

Some people find shopping online convenient, but it is always more fun to shop — safely — in-person where you can see all the offerings and find things you didn’t know you were looking for.

Just in time for the holidays, the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra will present its eighth annual Premiere Market on Friday and Saturday at the Brazos County Expo.

Shoppers will find a wide variety of unique and specialty items, from organically grown olive oil to specialty decoupage, from jewelry to makeup, from educational toys and books for children to quality kitchen items. There will be a variety of gourmet foods, fine art, hand-knitted items, boutique clothing, bamboo sheets and more.

Premiere Market will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Shopping passes are $5 for both days and will be available at the door, payable by cash or check only.

For added fun, Friday will kick off with Mistletoe, Munchies & Mimosas from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. A variety of breakfast items will be served at the event. Tickets for Mistletoe, Munchies & Mimosas are $20, and reservations are requested by Monday is possible. To make a reservation and charge it to a credit card, email office@bvso.org.

