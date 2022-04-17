Brazos County chief deputy completes FBI training course

Kevin Stuart, the chief deputy of corrections for the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, has graduated from the FBI National Academy Program in Quantico, Virginia.

Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy Program, held at the FBI Academy, offers 10 weeks of advanced training in communications, leadership and fitness. The training for the program is provided by the FBI Academy instructional staff, special agents and other staff members holding advanced degrees, many of whom are recognized internationally in their fields of expertise. The FBI National Academy began training law enforcement executives in 1935.

Stuart is a Bryan High School graduate who worked for the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office for more than 20 years. He previously worked as support lieutenant supervising the transportation division, training division and crisis intervention team. He is also the agency’s Prison Rape Elimination Act coordinator.

He has received the national designation of certified jail manager by the American Jail Association.