Brazos County 4-H members place at national competition

Brazos County 4-H members recently competed in the 4-H Western National Roundup competition in Denver.

Peyton Smith was named reserve champion in the fashion revue purchased outfit contest. The Brazos County 4-H meat judging team made up of members Nathan Kerth, Karli Kaase, Kaitlyn Kotrla and Hayden Bennett were named the first place team overall. The team also had the top four high-placing individuals with Bennett placing fourth, Kaase placing third, Kotrla placing second and Kerth placing first.

The Brazos County 4-H members advanced to the Western National Roundup after competing at the Texas 4-H Roundup contest in June.The Western National Roundup is an annual contest open to both 4-H and FFA members. The event serves as an opportunity for youth to compete at the national level while enhancing teamwork skills.

Texas 4-H is the youth education component of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. Brazos County 4-H is composed of 580 members in 17 4-H clubs. Under the supervision of county extension agents, Brazos County 4-H members participate in educational project areas such as shooting sports, food and nutrition, livestock, photography, horse and leadership.

Membership is open to all youth in third through 12th grades. To learn more, visit brazos.agrilife.org or call 823-0129.