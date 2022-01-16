Blinn College recognizes nursing student graduates with pinning ceremony

Forty Blinn College student were recently recognized with nursing pins after completing the school’s Associate Degree Nursing program. The two-year program prepares students for a nursing career and for transfer into a four-year university bachelor’s degree program.

The fall 2021 graduating class include the following Brazos Valley students: Kourtney Bishop of Madisonville; Morgan Crenshaw of Iola; Hailey Fisher of College Station; Jessica Hamilton of College Station; Stephen Hines of College Station; Emma E. Jackson of Caldwell; Colbie LeighAnn Knipstein of Brenham; Sharla Beth Marler of College Station; Sonia Alexia Perez of College Station; Maria Helen Roosma of College Station; Alyssa Ryan of College Station; Ashley Alyse Shepherd of Iola; Sherrie Strange of College Station; Brenna Lea Swarts of Navasota; Thomas Dean Synwolt of College Station; and Emily G. White of College Station.

Jackson, Synwolt, Roosma and White graduated as members of the Alpha Delta Nur Nursing Honor Society. To be considered for membership, students must maintain a 3.5 grade point average overall and in nursing courses. Members must also complete a capstone project and demonstrate integrity and professionalism on campus and in clinical areas.