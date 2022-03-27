Blinn College livestock judging team wins at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Blinn College’s livestock judging team won top honors in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s community college division.

Blinn totaled 4,681 points. Connors State College from Oklahoma placed second with 4,622 points, and Butler Community College from Kansas was third with 4,622 points.

Individually, John Reaves led Blinn with 950 points, placing fourth overall. Kase LeRoy was seventh with 941 points, Will Spicer was 11th with 933 points, Kelton Poe placed 12th with 931 points, Quensey Torrez was 16th with 926 points, and Kevin Jendrusch placed 27th with 918 points.

Blinn also finished first in the alternates contest with 949 points. Blinn alternate teams also placed 15th, 34th, 37th and 45th.

Katherin Eastep was top individual in that contest with 949 points. Blinn’s Fritz Anton was seventh with 917 points, Whitney Watts was ninth with 914 points, and Maddison Brinkman placed 15th with 908 points.