Blinn College earns workplace diversity award

The Blinn College District has been recognized as a 2022 Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges Award winner by the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) and Diverse: Issues in Higher Education.

The award recognizes community and technical colleges with an exceptional commitment to workplace diversity. Diverse: Issues in Higher Education scores candidates in categories such as family friendliness, salary/benefits and professional development opportunities.

Blinn will be recognized during NISOD’s International Conference on Teaching and Leadership Excellence from May 28-31. The College District also was named a promising place to work in community colleges in 2017 and 2020.

“This award symbolizes Blinn’s continued commitment to its core values, including collaboration, diversity, excellence and respect,” said Dr. Mary Hensley, chancellor of the Blinn College District. “We are honored to accept this recognition and to continue to provide faculty, staff and students a welcoming environment where they can grow and achieve.”

Blinn offers a mentoring program for new faculty — the Blinn Navigators program, in which faculty and staff serve as points of contact for students and direct them toward academic and student support resources; and a wide array of faculty professional development opportunities.

