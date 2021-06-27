Blinn College District celebrates 36 nursing graduates with pinning ceremony

Thirty-six students recently graduated from the Blinn College District Vocational Nursing Program.
The 10-month program includes classroom, laboratory and clinical training. Clinical rotations are held at hospitals and other healthcare facilities throughout the area. According to the Texas Education Coordinating Board, almost 98% of Blinn’s graduates from the program in the past three years have found jobs in the profession.
The newest graduates include, from Bryan: Janett Coronado, Kaylei Mallard, Brandis McGee, Courtney Middleton, Diana Nolasco, Rocio Pachuca and Josselin Valderramos.
From College Station: Ted C. Aheneku, Millicent Obiazi, Lauren Purnell, Kailee Vuskov and Kylie Williams.
From Brenham: Samantha Gregory, Lauren Kmiec, Michelle Lovelidge, Amanda Rios, Naomi Rodriguez, Rylee Shields and Jaqueline Williams.
Other graduates from the Brazos Valley include Laura Cienfuegos and Lindsey Laster of Navasota, Gracie Gonzalez and Kaitlyn Rhea of Caldwell, Lori Weaver of Richards, Madison Hodges of Lyons, Myra Lynch of Cameron and Brenda Pizarro of Chappel Hill.