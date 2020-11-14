Bible calls for responsible leaders, citizens

In the Biblical book of First Samuel, a debate is ongoing among leaders of ancient Israel as to whether they should continue with a decentralized system of tribes and “judges” as leaders, or should make a change to a centralized government with a royal leader and ancestral succession to the throne.
The Prophet Samuel is a “conservative” who prefers the decentralized government. Samuel believes the current system is also God’s preference. First Samuel 8:19-22 describes the day Samuel relented to a majority’s request for a king. Samuel reports this to God, and God also relents. Israel shall begin a royal form of government.
In the United States, we have neither total decentralization nor a royal succession. After the national election on Nov. 3, and continuing a few more weeks, faith communities in the United States find themselves in the same in-between time as citizens not affiliated with faith communities. It’s the time of a duly installed and still-serving president and the transition to office of a president-elect. This time includes the certification of votes cast and the declaration of election results overall; plus, this can include scrutiny of the vote count by states and courts.
There were no democratic republics or republican democracies in Biblical times, so no direct application of scripture to U.S. practices of faith and citizenship is possible. The holy scriptures, though, are clear that a prophetic call for economic equity, shared burdens and the acceptance of each person as “neighbor” is not a partisan option or choice. Rather, that prophetic call is essential for Biblically influenced personal conduct and public policy. No one is spared this responsibility.
Political parties, candidates for office, and those elected and sworn to serve in office for a term can seek to avoid the responsibility of government serving all citizens with equity. Efforts, though, to avoid serving equitably and instead favoring advantages for a smaller number of citizens with connections into the government’s power are neither acceptable nor valid from a Biblical perspective. Governing among citizens’ circumstantial distinctions and citizens’ differences of opinion is challenging.
A friend recently told me of going to the neighborhood grocery story in south Alabama on his bicycle in 1961 on an errand for his mother. She needed mayonnaise. He purchased a generic brand and rode home. Upon handing her the mayonnaise, his mother told him emphatically that he had made a mistake significant enough that he needed to ride back to that store and exchange the generic for Kraft Real Mayo. He did as she requested, and he told me that he is fairly certain the owner of the grocery store (who knew his mother) knew when he was making the initial purchase that his mother would send him back. For some reason she remained silent, sold him the generic without comment and, when he returned, completed the exchange with a self-congratulatory gleam in her eye. Her guess about his mother’s preference was confirmed, and my friend, 8 years old at the time, was not amused.
I don’t know that candidates for president or any other office represent a difference like that of “generic” versus “name brand.” It is true that some citizens prefer one candidate. Others prefer another. And there is no riding back to the polling place on one’s bicycle to make a correction of choice. Instead, each time a term is completed, there is another election.
We pray for our president and other leaders. We pray for God’s guidance and wisdom as presidents and administrations change. We give thanks for a democracy with an engaged citizenry and each one’s power of the vote.
Ted V. Foote Jr. has been pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Bryan since 2007.
