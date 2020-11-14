Bible calls for responsible leaders, citizens

Political parties, candidates for office, and those elected and sworn to serve in office for a term can seek to avoid the responsibility of government serving all citizens with equity. Efforts, though, to avoid serving equitably and instead favoring advantages for a smaller number of citizens with connections into the government’s power are neither acceptable nor valid from a Biblical perspective. Governing among citizens’ circumstantial distinctions and citizens’ differences of opinion is challenging.

A friend recently told me of going to the neighborhood grocery story in south Alabama on his bicycle in 1961 on an errand for his mother. She needed mayonnaise. He purchased a generic brand and rode home. Upon handing her the mayonnaise, his mother told him emphatically that he had made a mistake significant enough that he needed to ride back to that store and exchange the generic for Kraft Real Mayo. He did as she requested, and he told me that he is fairly certain the owner of the grocery store (who knew his mother) knew when he was making the initial purchase that his mother would send him back. For some reason she remained silent, sold him the generic without comment and, when he returned, completed the exchange with a self-congratulatory gleam in her eye. Her guess about his mother’s preference was confirmed, and my friend, 8 years old at the time, was not amused.