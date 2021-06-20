Beta Kappa Sigma members celebrate Founder's Day

Members of Beta Kappa Sigma celebrated Founder’s Day during the group’s March meeting. Brenda Savell was named the 2021 Woman of the Year. She was presented with a yellow rose by Charlotte Waddill.

The meeting included raffle fundraisers of a Beta Sigma Phi pin and potted plant, which were both won by Terrie Green.

Marilyn Cooper read the Founder’s Day Pledge, which reminded the members that the purpose of the sorority is to serve others.

Denise Hodges provided a lunch of soups, salad and dessert.