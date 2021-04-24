Believers have a life of friendship with Jesus

His disciples are not having a vision, but actual contact.

There is always the temptation among people of prayer over the centuries of Christianity to relate to Jesus as only spirit. St. Teresa of Jesus (Avila) saw this, and the Doctor of Prayer made sure we understood that the only way to true intimacy with the Lord is his sacred humanity. We are not angel spirits, but human beings, and that is our way to him who became incarnate for us.

He still is incarnate for us.

It is amazing to me that this teacher who tended to buck religious regulations, customs and rituals if they got in the way of necessity — or especially, the obedience of the love of God and the pre-eminence of charity — to suddenly, at the end of his earthly life, give us the Eucharist and make it a permanent ritual sacrament for all time. In the Eucharist, we will always have his physical presence with us as well as his divine presence. We will always be able to eat and drink with him (and of him) at Mass.

We can sit with him in adoration in the presence of the Blessed Sacrament, as a real and accessible person.

He said, “I will be with you always until the end of the age.” (Matthew 28:20)

Sometimes we forget the treasure we have in the Eucharist.