Being a true neighbor means kindness for all

If you grew up in the ’70s,’80s or even the 1990s or had children during that time, you may have had a television neighbor who taught his viewers a particular song: “It’s a beautiful day in this neighborhood ... a beautiful day for a neighbor ... Would you be mine? Could you be mine? I have always wanted to have a neighbor just like you. I’ve always wanted to live in a neighborhood with you.”
You may recognize that song from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, which ran on PBS from 1968-2001. Fred Rogers died in 2003, and his widow, Joanne, died just a couple of weeks ago.
At the beginning of each episode, Mr. Rogers would come in the front door of his studio home, go to the closet, take off his coat and put on a more comfortable zippered sweater that he always zipped to the top, then back down, and then he’d take a seat and take off his shoes and put on a more comfortable pair of loafers or tennis shoes, all the while singing that song, “It’s a beautiful day in this neighborhood ...”
It all sounds kind of corny, idealistic and unrealistic to think that a guy on television really wanted to be a neighbor to every man, woman and child who watched his show. Could Mr. Rogers really tolerate or love and appreciate all types of people as his neighbor?
What were his neighborly limits? What are ours? Jesus addresses what it means to be a neighbor in the Gospel according to Luke in response to a question posed to him by a lawyer, who asks him, “Teacher, what must I do to inherit eternal life?”
It’s a good question. What must we do to inherit eternal life? That’s something that we all might want to know. So Jesus points him to the Scriptures, “Well, what is written in the law? What do you read there?” Jesus asks. The lawyer, drawing on his knowledge of the law, answers with two lines that Jesus uses elsewhere to summarize the whole law, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your strength and with all your mind; and your neighbor as yourself.” Jesus said to him, “You have given the right answer; do this and you will live.” That seems to settle it, but the lawyer — trying to justify him and who I imagine as a little distressed — asks, “But who is my neighbor?”
To answer that question, Jesus doesn’t give a direct answer. Instead, he tells one of his most famous parables about how a man was going from Jerusalem to Jericho and fell into the hands of some robbers, who stripped him of his clothes, beat him and left him for dead.
“Then by chance a priest was going down that road; and when he saw him, he passed by on the other side. So likewise a Levite, when he came to the place and saw him, passed by on the other side. But a Samaritan while traveling came near to him; and when he saw him, he was moved with pity. He went to him and bandaged his wounds, having poured oil and wine on them. Then he put him on his own animal, brought him to an inn and took care of him. The next day he took out two denarii, gave them to the innkeeper, and said, ‘Take care of him; and when I come back, I will repay you whatever more you spend.’ ”
Then Jesus poses the question, “Which of these three, do you think, was a neighbor to the man who fell into the hands of the robbers?” The lawyer said, “The one who showed him mercy.” Jesus said to him, “Go and do likewise.” In Eugene Peterson’s translation of this passage found in The Message, he translates the final words of the lawyer, as “The one who treated him kindly.” Here kindness consists of being moved by the hurt man’s situation, actively caring for the man and generously making provision for him by paying the innkeeper. The man was a stranger to the Samaritan, but still a neighbor.
Jesus told parables to get people to think about the nature of the Kingdom of God and to think deeply about their motivations and behaviors based on the Kingdom’s nearness. The point of the parable is to get us to think about who our neighbor is and how to be a neighbor.
What limits did Mr. Rogers put on his neighborliness? What are our own neighborly limits? To whom can we not be kind? To which people would we sing, “I never wanted to have a neighbor like you?” Though he found great success on television, Fred Rogers was an ordained Presbyterian minister and much of what he taught in his show was grounded in the values of the Gospel: love, peace, friendship and kindness. He was once quoted as saying, “There are three ways to ultimate success: The first way is to be kind. The second way is to be kind. The third way is to be kind.”
Kindness is related to the word kin, but kindness extends beyond to whom we are kin, to those with whom we are not. It is not just for our kin, but the stranger as well. It is not just for family and friend, but the refugee and the immigrant. Kindness is how we respect the dignity of every human being whether they are family, friend, political opponent, refugee or asylum seeker.
Our success in life is dependent not just on how we treat those we know or those who are like us. It depends more on how we treat the stranger and those who are not like us.
The people of this hurting world, in this uncertain time need kindness. It can be our gift to a hurting world and to hurting people.
(Except where specified, quotations from the Bible are from the New Revised Standard Version.)
Daryl Hay is the rector of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Downtown Bryan.