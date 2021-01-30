Being a true neighbor means kindness for all

It’s a good question. What must we do to inherit eternal life? That’s something that we all might want to know. So Jesus points him to the Scriptures, “Well, what is written in the law? What do you read there?” Jesus asks. The lawyer, drawing on his knowledge of the law, answers with two lines that Jesus uses elsewhere to summarize the whole law, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your strength and with all your mind; and your neighbor as yourself.” Jesus said to him, “You have given the right answer; do this and you will live.” That seems to settle it, but the lawyer — trying to justify him and who I imagine as a little distressed — asks, “But who is my neighbor?”

To answer that question, Jesus doesn’t give a direct answer. Instead, he tells one of his most famous parables about how a man was going from Jerusalem to Jericho and fell into the hands of some robbers, who stripped him of his clothes, beat him and left him for dead.