Be thankful for those who labor to make truth known

What is the probability that deception can be maintained? In the first chapter of Exodus, Egypt’s supreme ruler, Pharaoh, feels threatened by the population growth of the Hebrew slave community. He then orders the midwives assisting in the births of Hebrew slave babies to kill boys as soon as they are delivered. The mothers who had given birth to sons can then be told by the midwife, “He died right after delivery.” Pharaoh’s reasoning — however cruel and twisted for maintaining his political power — was that without male babies, the slave population will not increase in years ahead.
Pharaoh’s deception could not be maintained, however, since two of the midwives — Shiphrah and Puah by name — not only did not kill newborn boys, but they reported no male deaths in their statistical accounting back to Pharaoh. When he asked about this, they replied, “Your Highness, those Hebrew mothers giving birth are so physically fit and fast in their delivery, the babies have been born before we can take our positions in the house to help.”
Two midwives were committed to assisting the well-being of other human beings in situations of vulnerability, no matter what deception was approved or ordered “down the chain of command.”
In Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice — written in the late 1590s — the phrase is spoken, “The truth will out,” meaning that the truth will come to light and will be revealed at some point.
Pharaoh’s life-outlook cared nothing for persons from whom he felt separate and detached, convinced that he shared nothing in common with them. He created a deception to perpetuate his sense of difference and distance from them. He expected that deception to remain secret. Yet two servants felt led to care for others supremely. If Pharaoh was to employ deception to maintain power, he would have to figure out a different method to accomplish his goal.
Earlier this week, I attended the memorial service following the death of Mary Walraven. I did not know Mary well, and my encounters with her were limited to her role as supervisor of special programs for Bryan Independent School District. After moving to Bryan in mid-2007, I became acquainted with Mary when she made one of many appearances at First Presbyterian for either a large group or a committee meeting related to the church’s outreach and caring for persons in the community. In a gentle but factual way, she told of poverty rates and poverty implications in the area served by BISD, and, thus, of poverty’s effects on students and their families.
For those who had not heard, such statistics and facts were eye-opening and conscience-probing. The challenges and realities of which Mary spoke — and the persons among whom she was assigned to develop and provide needed services — were challenges, realities and persons not normally highlighted in public relations efforts showcasing the community.
Such community public relations efforts are not like ancient Egypt’s Pharaoh intentionally practicing deception. Pharaoh’s deception involved the murder of infants. Yet Mary’s labors and presentations were based upon her community relations’ purposes: “Always point out a need to be addressed” and “Always tell how persons can only be strengthened through partnerships.”
Mary Walraven and others are those who labor near and far as Shiphrah and Puah: for the well-being of others, telling the truth and acting the truth when truth and life are obscured by deception, fact-avoidance, and fact deprivation.
Shakespeare was correct: The truth will out. Thank God for those who continue to share the burden of threats and advance the strength of caring partnerships in all communities: past, present and future.
Ted V. Foote Jr. has been pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Bryan since 2007.
