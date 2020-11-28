Be prepared in a changing world

The author Annie Dilliard wrote about the past tradition of women wearing hats to church. She said in her book, Teaching a Stone to Talk, “It is madness for ladies to wear straw hats and velvet hats to church. ... W should all be wearing crash helmets. Ushers should issue life preservers and signal flares; they should lash us to our pews. For the sleeping god may wake someday and take offense, or the waking God may draw us out to where we can never return.” We will need those crash helmets and signal flares as we follow Jesus in an age of uncertainty as we wait for the waking God.

In this age, as we expectedly wait for the new age, we can be prepared and keep our lamps lit by three practices: testifying, practicing compassion and enduring. To testify means to bear witness to or to give evidence of, or to prove. What this means is that those who follow Jesus as Lord and Savior bear witness to what they believe by how they live. In the Episcopal Church, when we are baptized we make a set of promises and commitments: to continue in the apostles’ teaching, in the breaking of bread and in the prayers; to proclaim in word and deed the good news of God in Christ; to seek and serve Christ in all people, loving our neighbor as ourselves; to strive for justice and peace and respect the dignity of all people. To do so is follow in the way of Jesus testifying that there is more a work in the world than only what we can see, that there is a force for good at work in the world, and that there is a God who is not controlling everything like a puppeteer, but a God who is with us and shows a way through the ambiguities of life.