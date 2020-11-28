Be prepared in a changing world

In one of Jesus’ parables, he likened the kingdom of heaven to bridesmaids waiting for the bridegroom to arrive. The wise bridesmaids took extra oil with them as fuel for their lamps; the foolish ones did not bring extra oil.
As the bridegroom arrived, they all trimmed their lamps. The ones who didn’t bring extra oil didn’t have enough to keep their lamps lit. They left to visit an oil dealer and missed the bridegroom’s arrival. He went into the wedding banquet, and when the foolish ones showed up he said to them, “I do not know you.” That’s what Jesus says the kingdom of heaven is like, and because of that Jesus says, “Keep awake ... for you know neither the day nor the hour,” meaning we don’t know when that day of judgment will come, so keep awake and be prepared.
At this time in the church’s calendar, we begin to look forward. Christianity in part looks back to significant events in salvation history: the Israelites crossing the Red Sea; their exile and restoration; Jesus’ life, death, and resurrection. Christianity also acknowledges Jesus’ ongoing presence in the Church and the work of the Holy Spirit in the present world. We also look forward to when God will make all things new and set all things right, the moment when the kingdom of heaven will be completely fulfilled. In the meantime, what are we to do?
We live in an age of ambiguity and uncertainty. From time to time, we get glimpses of the kingdom of heaven and experience moments of clarity, but we more often experience a sense of ambiguity and uncertainty. Until things are fully resolved, what are we to do?
The author Annie Dilliard wrote about the past tradition of women wearing hats to church. She said in her book, Teaching a Stone to Talk, “It is madness for ladies to wear straw hats and velvet hats to church. ... W should all be wearing crash helmets. Ushers should issue life preservers and signal flares; they should lash us to our pews. For the sleeping god may wake someday and take offense, or the waking God may draw us out to where we can never return.” We will need those crash helmets and signal flares as we follow Jesus in an age of uncertainty as we wait for the waking God.
In this age, as we expectedly wait for the new age, we can be prepared and keep our lamps lit by three practices: testifying, practicing compassion and enduring. To testify means to bear witness to or to give evidence of, or to prove. What this means is that those who follow Jesus as Lord and Savior bear witness to what they believe by how they live. In the Episcopal Church, when we are baptized we make a set of promises and commitments: to continue in the apostles’ teaching, in the breaking of bread and in the prayers; to proclaim in word and deed the good news of God in Christ; to seek and serve Christ in all people, loving our neighbor as ourselves; to strive for justice and peace and respect the dignity of all people. To do so is follow in the way of Jesus testifying that there is more a work in the world than only what we can see, that there is a force for good at work in the world, and that there is a God who is not controlling everything like a puppeteer, but a God who is with us and shows a way through the ambiguities of life.
One of those ways is through mercy and compassion. The harshest words in the parable are what the bridegroom says to the foolish bridesmaids, “I do not know you.” We may think that about one another after the recent election and its aftermath. We might think that about our nation and say to ourselves, “I don’t know who we are anymore.” If that is the case, one of the things we can do is to have compassion for one another. If our faith lacks mercy and compassion, it may make us unrecognizable to Jesus, and if that is the case, he may say to us, “I do not know you.”
The last thing we can do is to endure. Jesus says in one of the Gospels that, “By your endurance you will gain your souls.” To endure is keep to keep the faith, to trust God despite the circumstances. God does not promise us an easy life. The only guarantee we have is that the way of the Cross is the way of life and peace. That is why we need crash helmets, life jackets and signal flares, as Annie Dilliard wrote.
To endure is when a sick person shares her trust and hope in God despite a dire prognosis. To endure is to speak the truth and stand for justice. Endurance is working to feed the hungry, even though we will have to do it the next day and the day after that. Endurance is faithfulness, not success. Endurance is persevering despite the ambiguity and uncertainty of life.
The world we live in now is always changing. Within this world Jesus calls those who follow him to testify, to practice compassion, to endure, and by doing so they will save our souls. We need to keep our lamps lit. We need those crash helmets and signals flares, and we will hope that in the end God will recognize us and claim us as God’s own.
Daryl Hay is the rector of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Downtown Bryan.
