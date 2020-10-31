Be attentive to Paul’s advice during hardships

Near the end of the apostle Paul’s letter to the Philippians, he leaves them with some words of advice, “rejoice in the Lord always ... be gentle ... do not to worry about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be known to God.” And this will result in “the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.”
With all that is going on in the world from COVID-19, to the upcoming election, to the nitty-gritty of our own everyday lives. maybe we all need to be attentive to Paul’s advice. Worry, if not outright anxiety affects many of us, if not all of us, in one form or another especially now a days. In August, The New York Times reported on a study conducted by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention that found that “young adults, as well as Black and Latino people of all ages, are describing an increase in anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts and increased substance abuse.”
In fact, the Centers for Disease Control says on its website that, “Fear and anxiety about a new disease and what could happen can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children. Public health actions, such as social distancing, can make people feel isolated and lonely and can increase stress and anxiety.” The CDC says that anxiety in one form can result in “difficulty in sleeping or concentrating, worsening chronic health conditions, increased use of alcohol and other substances.” Stress and anxiety are in us and around us, affecting the way we behave.
A few years ago, I read a book called My Bright Abyss: Meditations of a Modern Believer by the poet and essayist Christian Wiman. As a young adult, Wiman had abandoned his Christian faith and then later returned, but not to the Christian faith he knew and lived in the west Texas town in which he grew up and of which he said, “to call the place predominantly Christian is like calling the Sahara predominantly sand.” Rather, he came to what he hoped, in his late thirties, to be a faith which acknowledged his questions and doubts.
In one chapter, he reflects on anxiety and describes going to a dinner party with friends and how their discussion turned to anxiety, how it was consuming all of them. After introducing the chapter that way, he spends the rest of it reflecting on anxiety, its sources, how it manifests itself and how people try to manage it. At one point he says, “I don’t think the ‘answer’ to the anxiety felt by everyone at that dinner party is Christianity…Christ is not an answer to existence, but a means of existing.”
I think that is what Paul is getting at in his letter to the Philippians and the advice he gives them at the end. Jesus Christ is not the answer to anxiety, but is a means, a way, of living and being in the world filled with anxiety. For Paul, that means a life characterized by joy, gentleness, gratitude and prayer. This is in contrast to a world that seems to be bent on generating anxiety within us. The information and opinions we take in with our phones or TVs or computers does little to assuage anxiety, but seems to increase our alarm and feelings of dread.
Jesus Christ is not the answer to this, but is a means, a way of living and being in contrast to this world saturated with anxiety. Paul wrote his letter to the Philippians while he was in prison, and yet he could tell them, “Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, Rejoice. Let your gentleness be known to everyone. The Lord is near. Do not worry about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God.”
Even though he is in prison, he can still encourage the Philippians to rejoice, not be anxious and to pray. In his letter, Paul himself rejoices for his friendship with the church in Philippi. He rejoices for the recovery from illness of one his associates Epaphroditus. He rejoices for his expectation of the Lord’s return. So he encourages them to rejoice as he does, and to let their gentleness be known to everyone. Gentleness here means generosity or consideration of others.
Then, Paul encourages them not worry about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. This way of being includes practicing gratitude. Then the result Paul says will be, “the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
Many of us might find it difficult to follow Paul’s advice. I know I do. We all have thoughts, worries, concerns, things that keep us awake at night. We certainly have legitimate concerns for our health, our livelihoods, which require our consideration, but what may required of us also now is to be able to distinguish between toxic anxiety that is harmful to ourselves from genuine concern that builds us up, and builds others up as well. I recognize that there are things about which we can be anxious: our health, our safety, the wellbeing of the people and activities in our lives, and in some cases we may need prescribed medication to treat it, but if we could also heed Paul’s advice even just a little bit we might do something wonderful for ourselves and the people around us.
The result of doing so, Paul says, will be peace. Peace here comes from a Greek word that means “to join together into a whole.” By rejoicing, being gentle, with ourselves and with others, by praying and giving thanks, God will tie together all the fragments and parts of ourselves and make us whole. Through Jesus Christ we have been given a new way of existing, a way of existing in which God makes us whole.
So in the middle of the day when the Zoom meetings or Zoom classes seem not to end, or in the middle of the night when we lie with the burdens and anxieties of the day that is past, and with the ones for the day to come, may we remember Paul’s words, ”rejoice, do not worry, pray, the Lord is near.” And may the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, guard our hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.
Daryl Hay is the rector of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Downtown Bryan.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!