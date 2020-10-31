Be attentive to Paul’s advice during hardships

Jesus Christ is not the answer to this, but is a means, a way of living and being in contrast to this world saturated with anxiety. Paul wrote his letter to the Philippians while he was in prison, and yet he could tell them, “Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, Rejoice. Let your gentleness be known to everyone. The Lord is near. Do not worry about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God.”

Even though he is in prison, he can still encourage the Philippians to rejoice, not be anxious and to pray. In his letter, Paul himself rejoices for his friendship with the church in Philippi. He rejoices for the recovery from illness of one his associates Epaphroditus. He rejoices for his expectation of the Lord’s return. So he encourages them to rejoice as he does, and to let their gentleness be known to everyone. Gentleness here means generosity or consideration of others.

Then, Paul encourages them not worry about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. This way of being includes practicing gratitude. Then the result Paul says will be, “the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”