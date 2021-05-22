Baptism marks community covenant

Usually, this article is written by a well-seasoned priest, the Rev. Daryl T. Hay. However, he is on sabbatical for some rest, rejuvenation, family time and study, so I have the honor of writing this article for the next few months. As a new priest, there are a lot of things I look forward to getting the opportunity to do for the first time, such as writing this article, celebrating a church service or celebrating a baptism.
The latter on that list, I get the honor of doing soon. In the Episcopal Church, we baptize people ranging from infants to adults, and this baptism candidate happens to be an infant. Therefore, I met with the child’s family for a baptism preparation class. In the class, I asked the parents what facet of baptism is exciting to them. Their answer was community. It made me think for a minute about what they meant by community. The baby’s mother clarified that the community is at the baptism and the community raising the child in the promises they have made on their behalf. I love their answer, which made me think more about community and what community means in the context of the church.
A community can have so many meanings, settings and different contexts. For example, you find community in family, at school or work, and with people that have similar interests as you. A baptismal candidate is joining the Christian community, where they will be initiated through the waters of baptism and they join in a covenant with God. A covenant in the Episcopal context is a relationship with God. It is not just an individual relationship but a relationship that God has with God’s people, the baptized community, the church. And during the baptismal rite in the Episcopal Church, the community gathered on behalf of the baptismal candidate will say the baptismal covenant and renew their own baptismal covenant. In that covenant, we affirm our faith, and we make promises that reflect Jesus’ teachings and those promises act as a guide to a life centered on Christ.
Even though the gathered community is saying the vows and the covenant on behalf of the baptismal candidate, the candidate is the one being initiated into the body of Christ, the church community. And when I say that, I mean the universal church, as Michael Curry, presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, always says, we are “the Episcopal branch of the Jesus movement.” We are the Episcopal community of the body of Christ, the church. The Christian community is greater than any solitary denomination. We are one large community that follows the life and teachings of Jesus. So when you are baptized, you are initiated into the whole Christian community with your own local identity.
In our “local” context as the “Episcopal branch,” community means that when we are initiated into the community, we have a select few — our godparents, parents, and the church members who witness and say our vows on our behalf. They also make sure that we know and follow the promises made in our baptismal covenant. These five promises that we make in our baptismal covenant guide how we, the baptized, are supposed to live our lives in the Christian community and the community in the world, and it is that community that helps guide us as members.
Two of the promises are that we are to “seek Christ in all people loving our neighbor as ourselves and proclaim by word and example the good news of God in Christ.” That means that we are to love our neighbors, those within the Christian community and those that are not part of the Christian community as we love ourselves. It means that we are to love our neighbors from all walks of life and all sorts of communities as we love ourselves and our community. We are to seek other communities and show them through words and deeds what it means to be part of the Christian community.
Community in the context of the Episcopal Church not only means initiation through baptism, but it means how you live your life within the Christian community and the many other communities you belong to. So, when you are out in the different communities, such as your family, friends, co-workers, and your community of Bryan-College Station, ask yourself, how am I living the way of the Christian community in the world? And if you are not from the Christian tradition, perhaps you can ask yourself, how am I living the way of my faith or spiritual community in the world?
Bryan Callen serves as the curate at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Downtown Bryan.