Baptism marks community covenant

Even though the gathered community is saying the vows and the covenant on behalf of the baptismal candidate, the candidate is the one being initiated into the body of Christ, the church community. And when I say that, I mean the universal church, as Michael Curry, presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, always says, we are “the Episcopal branch of the Jesus movement.” We are the Episcopal community of the body of Christ, the church. The Christian community is greater than any solitary denomination. We are one large community that follows the life and teachings of Jesus. So when you are baptized, you are initiated into the whole Christian community with your own local identity.

In our “local” context as the “Episcopal branch,” community means that when we are initiated into the community, we have a select few — our godparents, parents, and the church members who witness and say our vows on our behalf. They also make sure that we know and follow the promises made in our baptismal covenant. These five promises that we make in our baptismal covenant guide how we, the baptized, are supposed to live our lives in the Christian community and the community in the world, and it is that community that helps guide us as members.