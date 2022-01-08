Avoiding the unthinkable takes faith, determination

On the day before the storming of the Capitol building, U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, his wife and two daughters attended the memorial service of Tommy Raskin (son and brother), who took his own life in December, after serious depression. Rep. Raskin and both of his daughters were at the Capitol on Jan. 6 for the confirmation of the Electoral College votes when the riot-rebellion occurred.

The title of Rep. Raskin’s recently published memoir is “Unthinkable.” While I have not yet read the book, the title seems to have a double meaning: Tommy’s suicide and the conspiracy to interfere with the Electoral College confirmation were both “unthinkable.”

Reviews of “Unthinkable” and recent interviews with Rep. Raskin yield evidence of his passion both: (1) to assist others in relationships where depression might result in suicide; and (2) to plead a case for vigilance and determination in resisting authoritarian encroachment into the incomparable gift of democracy, which relies on free and fair elections confirmed through elected officials who have taken an oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”