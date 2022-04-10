Area women earn AQHA honors

Two Brazos Valley women have been recognized by the American Quarter Horse Association for their contributions to the horse industry.

Michelle Tidwell of Madisonville was named the group’s 2021 Professional Horsewoman of the Year, and Suzy Jeane of Bryan was named 2021’s Most Valuable Professional.

Tidwell serves on the AQHA Professional Horsemen’s Council and AQHA Show Committee. The organization said she has devoted herself to teaching the youth of the industry and has been involved with organizing the American Quarter Horse Youth World Cup and has served as a team coach for the past decade.

Jeane, an equestrian coach at Texas A&M University, has been a member of the Association of Professional Horsemen since it began in 1994. She has also been an AQHA judge for more than 20 years. She was the first female president of the National Snaffle Bit Association and volunteers her time to serve on multiple committees and boards, such as the Texas Quarter Horse Association board of directors, the AQHA Show Committee and the American Quarter Horse Youth World Cup Committee.