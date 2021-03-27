Are you ready to leave the tomb?

Some types of darkness are so complete I wonder what I was calling darkness before. Fiddling with the scree at the bottom of the cave floor I am sitting on, my hand bumps into the most unlikely thing in the world ... flowers? They are not dried flowers but living ones. I can feel their soft petals. I sense him smiling in the dark.

“What are we doing?” I ask Jesus. He doesn’t say anything, so I take his cue and don’t say anything, either.

It never occurred to me that the risen Lord might have wanted to sit and reflect before he came out of the tomb, but it makes sense. Before I take a big step that turns the world upside down, that is what I do, too.

And then I think that it would have been possible for him not to tell anyone that he had risen from the dead. He could have just done it in the secret of the tomb and ascended without an audience. The victory would still have been won. But Jesus isn’t like that. He wants to bring us all in, share everything with us. He wants us to choose him and engage with him in life. Even the work of bringing all the world in on this most mind-boggling gift he doesn’t keep to himself.

He wants us to share in the power flowing from his resurrection and to shine out for everyone.