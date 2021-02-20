Apocalypse does not mean the end is nigh

Crystallizing the lesson, Jesus talks about someone going to their friend at midnight and knocking on their door for bread so they can have enough for someone who has arrived at their home unexpectedly. Initially, the person inside won’t help the neighbor. Eventually, he gets up and gives his friend what he needs to help someone else because of his persistent knocking. The lesson? Knock, because God will open that door to you.

But as it is with all of Jesus’ parables, there are various lessons with timeless meanings to take from this story about a neighbor in need and a friend’s reluctant help. If God opens the door to all who knock, and if opening that door is based on God’s unearned love for us, and if God provides us with our deepest yearnings — our daily bread — not out of so-called deservedness, but by unconditional grace, then shouldn’t each of us, made in the image of this abundantly providing God, do better than answering the door just to make the pestering go away? Shouldn’t our new principle of organizing society be based on gladly helping one another out of mutual friendship than on obligatorily giving support to others only to the extent that such charity will let me get back to what I was doing? Surely, our path to a better future will strive to see the person knocking — their needs, their story, their people they are trying to help — instead of being blinded by our obsession to make the knocking stop for my sake.