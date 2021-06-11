Annual contest draws bird watchers to College Station's Brison Park

For the past eight years, Rio Brazos Audubon Society members have taken part in the Great Texas Birding Classic. Billed as “the biggest, longest, wildest birdwatching tournament in the U.S.,” the annual charity event, run by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, is in its 25th year and has raised more than $1 million for conservation projects around the state.

The local team — Brazos Banditry, named after the collective name for a group of chickadees or titmice — has raised thousands of dollars toward the total, largely thanks to generous sponsorship by our local bird feed and optics store, Moore Wild Birds.

Importantly, the event has also helped raise public awareness of the problems facing migrating birds and the vital role our local parks provide in ensuring refuge for them during the epic journeys they undertake during spring and fall migration. Incredibly, for many species, these migrations occur over colossal distances, between their winter homes in Central and South America and their breeding grounds in the boreal forests of Canada and the northern United States.

During the tournament, people from all over Texas compete within a number of categories to see who can record the highest number of bird species in or from a defined area. This can range from the entire state to, in our case, a 50-foot diameter circle in a local park.