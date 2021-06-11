Annual contest draws bird watchers to College Station's Brison Park

For the past eight years, Rio Brazos Audubon Society members have taken part in the Great Texas Birding Classic. Billed as “the biggest, longest, wildest birdwatching tournament in the U.S.,” the annual charity event, run by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, is in its 25th year and has raised more than $1 million for conservation projects around the state.
The local team — Brazos Banditry, named after the collective name for a group of chickadees or titmice — has raised thousands of dollars toward the total, largely thanks to generous sponsorship by our local bird feed and optics store, Moore Wild Birds.
Importantly, the event has also helped raise public awareness of the problems facing migrating birds and the vital role our local parks provide in ensuring refuge for them during the epic journeys they undertake during spring and fall migration. Incredibly, for many species, these migrations occur over colossal distances, between their winter homes in Central and South America and their breeding grounds in the boreal forests of Canada and the northern United States.
During the tournament, people from all over Texas compete within a number of categories to see who can record the highest number of bird species in or from a defined area. This can range from the entire state to, in our case, a 50-foot diameter circle in a local park.
Termed a “Big Sit” contest, Brazos Banditry team members competed with other groups around the state by working shifts within the circle over a 24-hour period, listing the species they see or hear. Our “Big Sit” circle is generally placed in Brison Park, College Station’s oldest park. It’s been a favorite of local bird watchers since the 1920s and termed by local bird expert Bert Frenz as the “most accessible, most concentrated and most prolific migrant trap in the county.”
Migrant traps are areas in which migrating birds become concentrated during passage, often following a strong opposing wind or rain. They provide critical refuge for exhausted species, many of which on their spring northbound journey may have flown across the Gulf of Mexico. They also provide the keen observer the chance to rack up sightings of a large number of species, including difficult-to-observe birds that under more-favorable conditions may prefer harder-to-access locations such as the forest canopy.
This incredible spectacle occurs every spring and to a lesser degree during the fall, when sightings tend to be less frequent and over a longer time span. Over the years, more than 180 bird species have been found within this small city park’s boundaries, including more than 30 warbler species, as well as brightly colored orioles and tanagers, all within walking distance of the Texas A&M University campus.
Held on the first weekend of May each year, the club’s “Big Sit” event has proved incredibly popular within our community, attracting experienced and beginner birders alike. Prime time viewing for Brison Park is within the last two weeks of April and the first two weeks of May, with early May arguably providing the optimal time for the biggest numbers and best variety of birds. With the possibility of seeing more than 70 species in a day, and the opportunity to compete alongside and learn from some the best birders in the area, spots on the team fill within minutes of the contest being announced.
The wealth of incredible talent found within our local birding community is evidenced by the team’s track record of wining the division eight out of the past nine years, with one second place. In 2018, we were honored during an award ceremony held at the Houston Arboretum with the Lone Star Bird Award, worth $5,000. The club used the money to repair hurricane damage at Aransas National Wildlife Refuge, aiding important bird habitat on the Texas coast, including the winter home of the endangered whooping crane.
This year, the local participants came in first against 10 other teams, recording a team-best 80 species of birds and collecting a $1,000 conservation grant.
Perhaps most importantly, all of the birds recorded across the state during the Great Texas Birding Classic are reported to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology through a worldwide citizen science project known as eBird. This incredible project started in 2002 and records more than 100 million bird observations a year from all over the globe. It is providing critical data on population numbers and distribution of bird species and how they are changing over time in the face of challenges such as habitat loss and climate change. As a result, people competing in the contest are not just having fun, enjoying and learning about the natural world, but making an important contribution to the future of the species they observe.
If you’d like to join in next year or would like to take part in our year-round program of bird walks, visit riobrazosaudubon.org or the popular Rio Brazos Audubon Facebook page detailing recent sightings within the local area.