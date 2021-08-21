Amid turmoil, remember love has final say

The Nazi flag arrived in the mail several days after the conclusion of the Battle of the Bulge. My grandmother pulled it from the package along with a note from her husband, letting her know that he was still alive.
Grandpa Mack picked up that blood-stained flag from the aftermath of the costliest battle ever fought by the U.S. Army, which suffered over 100,000 casualties in pushing Hitler’s forces back to their ultimate surrender. For the longest time it perplexed me that my grandfather would choose a symbol of such terror to send a message of assurance to his wife. Now I think I understand.
In the time of Jesus’ ministry, the Roman Empire utilized crosses to terrorize those under its thumb into obedience. The most devastating punishment for defying Rome’s militaristic rule was execution by crucifixion on a cross. The public display of torture and slow death sent the message to the people that “this will happen to you if you don’t keep in line.”
A Palestinian Jew from Nazareth named Jesus willingly accepted that terrible cost for speaking truth to power — that God desires for all people to live in mutual freedom and social uplift — and, in doing so, he transformed a tool of terror into a symbol of hope and everlasting life.
The message of Jesus’ resurrection is that love always has the final say. That transformative love invites us to live transformed lives. To follow Jesus, then, asks that we not acquiesce to militaristic solutions to the world’s problems, and that we not conform to patterns of violence and war; rather, that we willingly succumb to transformation, to dying from the passively accepted methods of militarism and rising into the God-dreamed life of peace. This is challenging but nonetheless urgently necessary in times of great distress.
The events unfolding in Afghanistan are certainly distressing. After two decades of war there, news of the fallout from U.S. forces exiting the region weighs heavily on our hearts and minds. But, as terrifying as the images might appear — Kabul being taken over by the Taliban, thousands of Afghans desperately trying to flee — the vast majority of us in the U.S. have the privilege of not really being impacted by all of that.
So, Christians might turn to church for a distraction, for an escape from distress. The trouble with that is that Jesus, the head of the church whose body is composed of the people, invites us, by his example, to face our distress so that we might be transformed. We might be granted new perspectives based on God’s vision of peace, liberating us from feelings of distressing helplessness that can only be appeased by militaristic triumph. As the hymn written by the prophetic preacher Harry Emerson Fosdick sings, “Cure your children’s warring madness; bend our pride to your control.”
Right now, it’s tempting to jump into the empty exercise of blaming different administrations for the cumulative mess unfolding in Afghanistan. While holding our leaders accountable is the democratic responsibility of U.S. citizens, finding solace in blame denies our complicity in what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. called the evil triplets of racism, materialism and militarism.
Present circumstances in Afghanistan are the result of violence begetting violence, war breeding war, militarism perpetuating militarism. Christian discipleship invites us to break cycles to which we have been blindly complicit, to be transformed from the belief that war is an inevitable part of life into having faith that peace is the urgent goal of living, and to give witness to our faith by turning terrible circumstances into hopeful assurances.
Today, there are things we can do to turn the distress of a war’s aftermath into tangible hope. Afghans fleeing their homes are arriving in the U.S. and coming to nearby areas of Houston and Fort Worth. The Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service is asking for volunteers to help our refugee neighbors upon arrival with airport pickups, meal assistance, mentorships, tutoring and more. We can donate to Women for Afghan Women, the International Refugee Assistance Project and the Afghanistan Journalists Safety Committee, helping protect journalists on the ground. We can pray for the safety and well being of everyone affected by this crisis, and we can pray with self-reflection for that old hymn’s refrain: “Grant us wisdom, grant us courage, for the facing of this hour.”
While the swastika is not a symbol of anything good, when Grandma Beatriz saw it on a flag sent from her beloved, she understood the message it carried. It was a message that overshadowed the terror of the symbol, a message that put a healing balm on the hellish reality of a couple being separated by war.
It was a message that said, “Our children shouldn’t ever have to go through this.” The message was love — love that hopes all things and endures all things; love that leads nations to beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks, to not lift swords against each other, and to learn war no longer. And love has the final say.
The Rev. Dan De Leon is the pastor of Friends Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, College Station.