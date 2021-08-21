Amid turmoil, remember love has final say

The events unfolding in Afghanistan are certainly distressing. After two decades of war there, news of the fallout from U.S. forces exiting the region weighs heavily on our hearts and minds. But, as terrifying as the images might appear — Kabul being taken over by the Taliban, thousands of Afghans desperately trying to flee — the vast majority of us in the U.S. have the privilege of not really being impacted by all of that.

So, Christians might turn to church for a distraction, for an escape from distress. The trouble with that is that Jesus, the head of the church whose body is composed of the people, invites us, by his example, to face our distress so that we might be transformed. We might be granted new perspectives based on God’s vision of peace, liberating us from feelings of distressing helplessness that can only be appeased by militaristic triumph. As the hymn written by the prophetic preacher Harry Emerson Fosdick sings, “Cure your children’s warring madness; bend our pride to your control.”

Right now, it’s tempting to jump into the empty exercise of blaming different administrations for the cumulative mess unfolding in Afghanistan. While holding our leaders accountable is the democratic responsibility of U.S. citizens, finding solace in blame denies our complicity in what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. called the evil triplets of racism, materialism and militarism.