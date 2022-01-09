American Legion youth program delivers Christmas cheer to troops on border

Members of the American Legion Earl Graham Post 159 junior shooting sports program organized a campaign to get homemade cookies to members of the Bryan-based Texas Army National Guard unit stationed at the Texas border in time for Christmas.
The 1-112th Cavalry Regiment of the Texas Army National Guard was activated in November to begin a yearlong deployment to help secure the Texas-Mexico border.
Members of the American Legion Post’s junior shooting program promoted the effort through flyers, emails and social media, and hosted two collection events.
In a period of 10 days, the group’s members collected 600 Christmas cards, 400 candy canes, nearly 900 homemade cookies, thousands of store-bought cookies and $125 in donations for nearly 200 service members in the unit.
James Andrews, American Legion Post 159’s second vice commander, and Joshua Hamm, an Afghanistan combat veteran and parent of a junior shooting sports program participant, delivered the cookies and care package to the troops near the Rio Grande River the week before Christmas.
Andrews said the collection drive, dubbed “Christmas Cookie Border Run,” was a reflection of the American Legion’s approach to support and encourage local service members who are away from the friends and families during the holidays.
