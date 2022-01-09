American Legion youth program delivers Christmas cheer to troops on border

Members of the American Legion Earl Graham Post 159 junior shooting sports program organized a campaign to get homemade cookies to members of the Bryan-based Texas Army National Guard unit stationed at the Texas border in time for Christmas.

The 1-112th Cavalry Regiment of the Texas Army National Guard was activated in November to begin a yearlong deployment to help secure the Texas-Mexico border.

Members of the American Legion Post’s junior shooting program promoted the effort through flyers, emails and social media, and hosted two collection events.

In a period of 10 days, the group’s members collected 600 Christmas cards, 400 candy canes, nearly 900 homemade cookies, thousands of store-bought cookies and $125 in donations for nearly 200 service members in the unit.

James Andrews, American Legion Post 159’s second vice commander, and Joshua Hamm, an Afghanistan combat veteran and parent of a junior shooting sports program participant, delivered the cookies and care package to the troops near the Rio Grande River the week before Christmas.